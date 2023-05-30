After sacking Hasan Salihamidžić, Bayern Munich are not sweating the vacancy at sporting director

The bombshell news is that sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and CEO Oliver Kahn were relieved of their duties immediately after Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win away to FC Koln. During what should have been a happy moment, it was anything but for those two. In the meantime, however, being “SD-less” for the first time in six years isn’t a pressing matter for the Rekordmeister:

Bayern are in no rush to appoint a sporting director - & want to take their time, till Christmas at the latest. Uli Hoeneß tells @kicker it’s no problem with a view to the squad planning. Hoeneß, Hainer, Dreesen & KHR will be in charge in consultation with Tuchel – Kicker’s Frank Linkesch as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Head coach Thomas Tuchel will also not go on vacation at the moment to help out with squad planning…or trying to avoid the fate that awaited former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann:

Thomas Tuchel will stay in Munich and not go on vacation for the time being to be involved in the plans. Uli Hoeneß says the coach will be available to the committee for the next 8-10 days and bring in his ideas. – Kicker’s Frank Linkesch as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Things are about to get real busy in Munich.