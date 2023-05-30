Bavarian Loan Works: Promotion and relegation battles all come to a head

While Bayern Munich were celebrating two championships in Munich, their loanees were busy in promotion and relegation races, as well as for spots in Europe. Nübel and company lost again — will they be able to hold on to their spot in Europe? Cuni had two assists in a win — was it enough to get Saarbrücken to the 2. Bundesliga? Leitzig posted another shutout — was that enough to stave off relegation for Leicester? Find this out and more with a recap of all the action here:

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Monaco was on the road for their penultimate match of the season, facing Toulouse on Saturday. As always, Nübel started in goal and went the distance. He saved four of the six shots on goal, but the two goals for Toulouse were enough to send Monaco home with no points. They are now winless in four of five matches — including three draws — and have lost control of their spot in the Europa League for next season that they controlled for most of the season. They sit in sixth place (completely out of European places), one point fourth and fifth place, with one game to go.

Monaco’s last match will be at home against Toulouse on Saturday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman is out for the remainder of the season with an injury.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

Sabitzer is out for the remainder of the season with an injury.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leicester City WFC were in a similar position to their male counterparts going into the weekend: toward the bottom of the table and facing potential relegation. One big difference was that they controlled their own destiny and a win against Brighton would see them safe — and win they did! Leitzig was in goal for the full 90 minutes, and only faced two shots on goal. She saved both, keeping the clean sheet, and set up her team to finish the season with a 1-0 win.

Leicester finished in tenth place — two places and five points ahead of relegated Reading. All 16 points that Leicester earned this season came after Leitzig joined on loan in January.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vitesse spoiled the Dutch Champion Feyenoord’s last home match with 1-0 win. Vidovic was on the bench, but never made it into the match.

Vitesse finish middle of the table in tenth place.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

All eyes were on Regensburg on Sunday when they hosted promotion hopefuls Heidenheim. After trailing 2-0, Heidenheim came storming back with three goals — including two stoppage time goals — to win 3-2, which won them the league and automatic promotion for the first time in their history. Singh was on the bench but did not make it into the match.

Even with a win, Ravensburg would not have saved themselves from promotion. They will playing in the 3. Liga next season.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi started and played all 90 minutes for Hannover against Holstein Kiel. He had a decent game, even though his team did not. He completed 98% of his passes — misplaying just one. He also won 100% of his aerial duals and tackles, while recording an interception and four recoveries. Despite his contributions, Hannover lost 5-1 in their last game of the season.

The loss did not affect Hannover in any way. They finished mid-table in tenth place.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Magdeburg hosted Arminia Bielefeld for their finale and Lawrence was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes. He filled up the stat sheet again, completing 95% of his passes (the only three misplayed were long balls). He also had three clearances, an interception, and four recoveries. Lawrence’s contributions helped his team finish the season with a shutout and a 4-0 win.

Magdeburg finished 11 place in the 2. Bundesliga this season.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni got the rare start for Saarbrücken when they hosted Viktoria Köln in the final match. With a chance at promotion, they needed a win and some help from others. Cuni set up both of Saarbrücken’s goals — earning his first two assists since March. Saarbrücken won, but unfortunately did not get the help from others.

Saarbrücken finished in fifth place and will return to the 3. Liga next season.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski did not appear in the 18-man squad for Aue’s 3-3 draw to finish their season.

Aue finished in a lackluster — but comfortable — 14th place.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in the Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

Brazzo Jr. was not on the 18-man squad for Cosenza’s 1-0 win over Brescia in the first leg of the relegation playoff. He is listed on the injury report as out through mid-June, so if that is correct, he will also miss the decisive leg on Tuesday.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein started for Lustenau in their penultimate match against Altach. In his 63 minutes on the field, Rhein was able to directly create any chances on goal, but had one shot blocked from outside the box. He passed for 90% completion and tried to spurn the attack by playing two long balls into the final third. He also helped on defense with two interceptions and three recoveries. In the end, Lustenau and Altach share the spoils at 1-1.

Lustenau will finish the season with a home game against Hartberg on Friday. Lustenau will need to get a result to keep their Conference League playoff spot.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-2 loss to Red Bull Salzburg.

Klagenfurt will finish out the season with a home game against Rapid Wien on Saturday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-2 loss to Red Bull Salzburg.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-2 loss to Red Bull Salzburg.