Report: Bayern Munich hopes lack of playing time will spur Julian Alvarez to leave Manchester City

Sounds like a longshot for Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

According to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich might have trouble procuring Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez despite the Argentine’s status as the understudy to Erling Haaland.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could be reluctant to risk losing such a valuable attacking piece to his squad. However, Bayern Munich is hoping that its allure, and limited minutes behind Haaland, will entice Alvarez to ask for an exit:

Pep Guardiola is unwilling to let Julián Alvarez go, but Bayern are hoping his limited game time behind Erling Haaland and the fact City could make big profit off of a potential sale would make the player and the club consider a move.

Backing up Haaland is a thankless position, especially for a 23-year-old, who likely has big plans for his own career. Barring a shock transfer this summer for Haaland, Alvarez figures to be in the same, hapless position next season where he has to watch his teammate score goals in copious amounts.

Could that push him to ask for a change of scenery?

Probably not, per Fabrizio Romano:

