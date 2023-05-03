Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen (Bundesliga)

Sitting atop the Bundesliga table by the slimmest of margins over Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich will travel to Werder Bremen in a match that it absolutely needs.

While much of the focus for fans has been on the changes that could occur on the roster and in the board room, there is still a league title to capture. For Bayern Munich, grabbing another three points this week could be vital to that pursuit. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the Bundesliga table and a peek at their recent form.

Despite some quality names on the roster, Werder Bremen has not been able to put things together this season. Who you should know on Werder Bremen and why.

Ideas on how Bayern Munich could line up for this match and the rationale behind some of our selections.

A prediction on the match.

