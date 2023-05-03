 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Jude Bellingham close to signing for Real Madrid; will Liverpool go for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch?

By R.I.P. London Teams
Ajax v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s competition could weakening — or perhaps generating revenue to get stronger depending on you perspective. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer drama in the Bundesliga...

Borussia Dortmund midfield general Jude Bellingham looks to have found a new home as La Liga team Real Madrid are reportedly close to signing the former Birmingham City player (via Fabrizio Romano):

How serious are things between Real Madrid and Bellingham? Serious enough for Manchester City to seemingly concede the race:

Liverpool FC were another one of the clubs going after the young Englishman’s signature, but they might turn to Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch with Jude likely on his way to Spain. The Dutchman signed for the Rekordmeister from Ajax but has rarely featured for the team and has expressed discontent at the lack of minutes. With the 2019 Champions League winners in desperate need of a midfielder, the soon-to-be 21-year-old might want a change of scenery if he wants regular minutes. Gravenberch had said that he’ll still try to break into the first team but will leave the club if he cannot do so (play regularly) and if he feels a move away is best for him.

