Jude Bellingham close to signing for Real Madrid; will Liverpool go for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch?

Bayern Munich’s competition could weakening — or perhaps generating revenue to get stronger depending on you perspective. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer drama in the Bundesliga...

Borussia Dortmund midfield general Jude Bellingham looks to have found a new home as La Liga team Real Madrid are reportedly close to signing the former Birmingham City player (via Fabrizio Romano):

⚪️ Real Madrid are close to complete deal to sign Jude Bellingham, confirmed. Negotiations are progressing to the final stages.



Personal terms are almost agreed — Juni Calafat, crucial again.



New meeting has been scheduled to complete the agremeent with Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/EZO76bXiHk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

How serious are things between Real Madrid and Bellingham? Serious enough for Manchester City to seemingly concede the race:

Manchester City also feel the same on Jude Bellingham deal: Real Madrid are the clear favourites. ⚪️ #Bellingham



The player is now convinced by Real long term project after many meetings with Juni Calafat.



Up to Madrid and Dortmund now.



More: https://t.co/XalwFwROs4 pic.twitter.com/lJT4W7ryf2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

Liverpool FC were another one of the clubs going after the young Englishman’s signature, but they might turn to Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch with Jude likely on his way to Spain. The Dutchman signed for the Rekordmeister from Ajax but has rarely featured for the team and has expressed discontent at the lack of minutes. With the 2019 Champions League winners in desperate need of a midfielder, the soon-to-be 21-year-old might want a change of scenery if he wants regular minutes. Gravenberch had said that he’ll still try to break into the first team but will leave the club if he cannot do so (play regularly) and if he feels a move away is best for him.