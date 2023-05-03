Report: Bayern Munich’s roster breakdown reveals which players are untouchable...and who is not

With all the transfer market activity that Bayern Munich have been doing as of late, what does that mean for the current crop of players? Well, Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) recently published a sheet that details the contract status of the Rekordmeister’s players and whether they are untouchable or not.

The future of Bayern players beyond this summer. Only 7 players are not for sale (unverkäuflich) + Lucas Hernández extension about to be done. The rest either for sale, loan candidates or future uncertain/not untouchable [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/lI9CYi3HU4 — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) May 2, 2023

Daley Blind: No extension.

No extension. Joao Cancelo: €70 million — Purchase option too expensive.

€70 million — Purchase option too expensive. Manuel Neuer: Stays with 100% fitness (BFW Editor’s Note: Seems to indicate, he needs to prove he is fully fit).

Stays with 100% fitness (BFW Editor’s Note: Seems to indicate, he needs to prove he is fully fit). Sven Ulreich: Remains when Yann Sommer leaves.

Remains when Yann Sommer leaves. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: Remains.

Remains. Thomas Müller: Bedrock. No discussions so far.

Bedrock. No discussions so far. Bouna Sarr: Can go (BFW Editor’s Note: The problem is that no one thinks he is worth the rumored €2.5 million salary he has).

Can go (BFW Editor’s Note: The problem is that no one thinks he is worth the rumored €2.5 million salary he has). Lucas Hernandez: Renewal before conclusion (of his contract).

Renewal before conclusion (of his contract). Benjamin Pavard: Chelsea FC? FC Barcelona? Or stay?

Chelsea FC? FC Barcelona? Or stay? Yann Sommer: Goes when Neuer returns.

Goes when Neuer returns. Joshua Kimmich: Not for sale.

Not for sale. Leroy Sané: No longer untouchable.

No longer untouchable. Sadio Mané: Can go with suitable offer.

Can go with suitable offer. Alphonso Davies: Not for sale.

Not for sale. Arijon Ibrahimović: Planned for the professionals.

Planned for the professionals. Mathys Tel: Loan candidate.

Loan candidate. Leon Goretzka: Not for sale.

Not for sale. Serge Gnabry: Sale candidate.

Sale candidate. Noussair Mazraoui: Could go again (BFW Editor’s Note: Meaning he could leave the club after just one season).

Could go again (BFW Editor’s Note: Meaning he could leave the club after just one season). Dayot Upamecano: Not for sale.

Not for sale. Josip Stanišić: Loan candidate.

Loan candidate. Jamal Musiala: Not for sale.

Not for sale. Kingsley Coman: Not for sale.

Not for sale. Matthijs de Ligt: Not for sale.

Not for sale. Ryan Gravenberch: Still open.

Still open. Paul Wanner: Loan candidate.

As you can see, Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, Dayot Upamecano, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, and Matthijs de Ligt are all not for sale. Club legend Thomas Müller is listed as “bedrock so far, no talks” or probably around 80-90% untouchable while Leroy Sané has lost his “untouchable” status. Players like Mathys Tel and Josip Stanisic are considered loan candidates, while Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané are favorites to be sold.

It’s going to be a big summer in Bavaria.

—RIPLT and CSmith

BFW Analysis

If true, There are some interesting assessments on that list:

The “not for sale” list seems about right for the moment. While there is surely interest in a player like Davies, there is no incentive for Bayern Munich to consider a sale. If you wanted to look at any of those players as a relative surprise, it would be Goretzka (who has come under fire of late and could be out of a position depending on who Bayern Munich brings in) or Upamecano, who had a terrific season until his recent swoon. Upamecano’s status is only somewhat surprising because an extension for Pavard could make Upamecano the fourth center-back on the roster — a role he surely will not be happy in if Tuchel continues to play a back four-based formation.

Ibrahimović being listed as a potential first team player for next season, while Wanner being a loan candidate is certainly something that should raise eyebrows.

Stanišić as a loan candidate was somewhat surprising as well. The versatile defender would seem to be the kind of player who would settle into a starting role if he is loaned out — meaning he might never come back.

Cancelo as someone unlikely to be back is a little surprising considering how he is being handled. The price tag is way too high, but Tuchel seems to like him a lot.

Mané, Gnabry, and Mazraoui as players who could leave was really only surprising for Mazraoui, whose future seems tied to whatever happens with Pavard, Cancelo, and Stanišić, who all could leave this summer. Gnabry does not want to leave and might be hard to sell as well. It also sounds like no one cares if Mané is back at this point as well.

—CSmith