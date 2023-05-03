Report: Sadio Mané “isolated” at Bayern Munich, teammates shocked at lack of technical skills, and now a candidate for sale

Things have not been going well for Sadio Mané at Bayern Munich this season.

Underperforming on the pitch and embroiled in a few controversies off it, Mané seems to be a very strong candidate to be a one-and-done performer in Bavaria. In a report from Sport Bild reporters Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the journalists paint the picture of Mané being “isolated” after his altercation with Leroy Sané — and also a strong candidate to leave the club during the summer transfer window:

Sadio Mané has been isolated in the team since the incident with Sané and is allowed to leave. Bayern would welcome a swap with Osimhen, but Napoli are unlikely to pay Mané’s wages. An alternative could be Chelsea, who have recently expressed interest. Mané is largely isolated from the team except for his national teammate Bouna Sarr. The personnel plans under Tuchel provide for 1-2 outfield players to leave the club. Mané is one of them.

Aside of his fisticuffs with Sané, is there any other reason that Mané is on the outside looking in? Yes — and it is arguable worse per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia’s German account):

Sadio Mané has had a difficult time in the team. Teammates wonder about his technical deficits. The scouts were aware of these, but they took a back seat to Mané’s greed (BFW Editor’s Note: Being goal hungry) and desire to score goals. Currently, Mané lacks both.

Yikes.

There is, however, a lot of doubt about both of those transfer scenarios listed out by Sport Bild. Napoli taking on Mané’s salary seems extremely unlikely, while Chelsea does not even have a permanent solution in place at manager for next season at this point.