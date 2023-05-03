Report: Bayern Munich cools interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane after chat with dad

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has “cooled” after the club had a discussion with the striker’s father, Pat:

Bayern have recently contacted Harry Kane’s father Pat. After the conversation, Bayern bosses got the impression that the striker prefers to stay in England. Despite the fact Tuchel is a fan of Kane, Bayern have cooled their interest in the player.

Kane’s desire to stay in England has been an underlying theme throughout Bayern Munich’s courtship of the striker. It was always going to be a longshot to convince him to leave England, especially given how close he is to Alan Shearer’s Premier League career goal scoring record of 260. Kane currently has 208, and at 29-years-old, should have an excellent chance to set a new standard.

Bayern Munich was not 100% sure about Kane, though. For as much as the club likes him, Sadio Mané’s struggles this season have made the team’s power brokers a little wary of how foreign players might adjust to life in Bavaria:

Within the club, there are also fears that Kane would struggle adjusting in a new country and face a similar situation to Sadio Mané.

So...there you have it. It appears that the Kane-to-Bayern Munich rumors might finally be put to bed. Who’s up next?