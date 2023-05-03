Bavarian Loan Works: FC Bayern Frauen loan young talent to RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich have announced that they will loan 19-year-old product Julia Landenberger to RB Leipzig for next season. Landenberger has been at Bayern since 2021 and recently signed an extension to stay with the FCB Frauen until 2025. Since joining Bayern, she has mostly played for the second team in the second Frauen-Bundesliga, but has occasionally played for the first time in both domestically and in the Champions League. Altogether, the German youth international has 41 appearances in all competitions, with both teams.

RB Leipzig have had an active women’s team since 2016 and — similar to their male counterparts — have risen through the German league system fairly quickly. Since arriving in the 2. Frauen-Bundesliga in the 2020/21 season, they finished third place every year until this season. This season they have already clinched first place and promotion and still have four matches left.

This is an interesting move for Landenberger. She will be playing for a team who she has likely faced multiple times, but now at a higher level. If they continue to invest resources as we know Red Bull can, RB Leipzig could be a direct competitor of FC Bayern next season. Whatever the case may be, we wish the best for Landenberger and her development!