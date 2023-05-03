Pole Wrecker Part II: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel shows indifference to damaging club equipment

Just last week, we detailed the scandalous behavior exhibited by Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel after he snapped a training pole.

As it turns out, however, Tuchel did snap the innocent pole in anger (BFW Editor’s Note: Show us polygraph test, pal!). Instead, he broke the pole in a “symbolic gesture” to “break the duck.”

(BFW Editor’s Note: What did the duck ever do anyone? And which duck? It had better not have been Franz!)

If you are not familiar with the expression “break the duck” it actually means, “to be successful again after a series of failures.”

Certainly, Tuchel was looking to do that last week (and he did as the club downed Hertha Berlin). Anyway, this is what Sport Bild had to say about the situation (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Tuchel was surprised when he saw in the media that he broke a slalom pole in anger. In reality, the coach was in conversation with his assistants about the bad atmosphere in the team and broke the pole as a symbolic gesture to ‘break the duck’ and change the situation.

If you forgot what the carnage looked like from last week, please make sure there are no children present when viewing these horrific images:

Thomas Tuchel was unhappy with the practice game in today's training and broke a slalom pole in anger. Tuchel kept on correcting mistakes during the game [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/DBiHCvPmmT — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 27, 2023

Now, however, Tuchel might have to answer for his reckless behavior. If we all just walk around snapping poles for fun, what kind of society would we be? And who will pay for all those poles...