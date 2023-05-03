Report: Serge Gnabry wants to stay at Bayern Munich, but it might be hard to sell him anyway

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich’s rumored move to put a “For Sale” sign on Serge Gnabry might have been premature.

Gnabry has been one of the players whose name has been most bandied about in recent weeks, but the Germany international wants to stay at Bayern Munich. It also helps that Gnabry’s best buddy is the team’s biggest power broker — Joshua Kimmich:

Although Bayern would be willing to listen to offers for Serge Gnabry, the player is not determined to leave. Gnabry feels comfortable at the club and in the city - he’s popular within the team and he has a best friend and an important advocate in Joshua Kimmich. Thomas Tuchel also appreciates Gnabry and, despite his poor form in recent weeks, continues to trust him.

Even if Gnabry wanted to leave Bayern Munich or the club wanted to sell him, it might not be that easy per Hau:

In addition, with him being on a big contract, it’s unlikely that any club would be willing to match the salary he currently earns at Bayern.

Gnabry’s salary is, indeed, prohibitive, but a sale truly might not be necessary. The wing rotation of Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané, and Gnabry was relatively successful in the past and there is no reason to think the trio cannot create offense on a regular basis around a new No. 9.

However, the inclusion of Sadio Mané — and the requirement to play him due to his own hefty salary — has thrown a little bit of a wrench into how those players are used, along with also pushing Jamal Musiala out of the mix completely.

While some reshuffling of the roster will be necessary, perhaps selling off one of the wingers will be suffice.

Where does the Bayern Munich board fall on Gnabry? Well, that is a little more complex per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern bosses have doubts that Serge Gnabry can overcome his dip in form and are willing to listen to offers for him. Gnabry, meanwhile, is convinced he will go back to his best and wants to stay at Bayern.

If Bayern Munich is willing to listen, there will surely be some club willing to take a chance on the Germany international.