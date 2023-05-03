Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel wants longer look at Paul Wanner before deciding on loan

Youth development at Bayern Munich has, well, be an issue.

With prized prospects Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimovic on the the verge of being ready for first team football, there simply is nowhere for them to play.

In cases like this, a loan assignment is often the solution, but Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel wants to take some time before making a decision on Wanner per a report from Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Paul Wanner is likely to go out on loan this summer, but Tuchel wants to take a close look at the youngster in training before a final decision is made. Wanner is being slowly reintegrated into training after being out with adductor problems and a dental surgery.

Wanner’s rapid progression seemed to stunt a bit this season as he dealt with those aforementioned injuries/ailments. Wanner’s position, however, is stocked and if he wants game time at the first team level, it is almost certain that he will have to take a loan to get it.