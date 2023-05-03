Daily Schmankerl: Napoli’s Victor Osimhen choosing between Bayern Munich, PSG?; Inter Milan hot for Benjamin Pavard?; Barca’s Andreas Christensen to Tottenham Hotspur?; Suitors dwindling for Chelsea’s Mason Mount?; Lionel Messi...suspended?; and MORE!

Napoli star Victor Osimhen might have narrowed down his choices for his next stop — Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain:

A fan favourite of Napoli, many fans expect Osimhen to leave the club in the summer in a deal worth over €100m, with top clubs across Europe desperate to secure the striker’s signature. As detailed by Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com, two clubs that are particularly keen on Osimhen are PSG and Bayern Munich, leaving it up to the Napoli star to decide which of the two he’d prefer to join. He is reportedly tempted by the Bavarian giants, having a certain fondness for the club, and so has put them at the top of his list of preferences. In France, they’re confident that Osimhen’s agent has already agreed personal terms with PSG, but the player has put the Ligue 1 outfit on hold as he waits for a move from Bayern.

It seems far too early to say that Osimhen has cut his list to Bayern Munich and PSG. It still seems as if he will give the Premier League a strong look as well.

Whether Bayern Munich wants to fork over the expected €150 million or so for Osimhen remains to be seen.

In addition to FC Barcelona, Inter Milan is poised to make a move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard:

Inter inquired about Benjamin Pavard in January when Milan Skriniar seemed on the verge of leaving. They could make another attempt in the summer as the Slovak will indeed depart. The French’s contract with Bayern Munich is up in 2024. The negotiation hasn’t progressed much, Sky Sport Deutschland relays (via Tuttomercatoweb).

Per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Chelsea FC is also in the mix:

Benjamin Pavard had yesterday a Talk with Hasan Salihamidzic, Head of Sport @FCBayern. Bayern would like to extend his contract (running our 2024). @FCBarcelona_es and @ChelseaFC are also interested. The decision about his Future is still open — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 2, 2023

However, Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) is reporting that Pavard met with Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić on Monday to lay the groundwork for more serious talks in the coming weeks:

Benjamin Pavard headed over to Hasan Salihamidžić’s office after yesterday’s training. The meeting was not concretely about a new contract, but Salihamidžić wants to create a good atmosphere with Pavard ahead of talks with his agents. An extension is a real possibility.

What happens when Bayern Munich is in the midst of a crazy period where the executives, the coaches, and the players are all under-performing and the events are being referred to as “shambolic” by some pundits?

Well, at Bavarian Podcast Works, we throw our normal Weekend Warm-up format out the window and go full roundtable.

Instead of just hearing my voice, I teamed up with BFW superstar Ineednoname and former BFW staffer and current Daily Mail journo Jake Fenner to break down what’s went wrong, how things are going, and what things might look like moving forward.

We cover it all, give our takes on why this has become a mess, and why no one — from the coach to the CEO to the starting No. 8 — is really safe these days.

Last year, Bayern Munich was considered a frontrunner to land Andreas Christensen, but the Dane ultimately ended up leaving Chelsea FC for FC Barcelona. Now, he is reportedly thinking about a move to Tottenham Hotspur:

According to a report by Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Andreas Christensen ahead of next season. The 27-year-old defender has been in sensational form in the ongoing season for Barcelona. His performances have attracted a lot of attention of late. And, the Catalan giants might let him leave as they look to solve their financial crisis. Christensen has hardly put a foot wrong in the ongoing season. His market value has skyrocketed and Barcelona might look to cash in on him. While Spurs are keen on the Danish international, they will have to battle it out with Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Chelsea FC’s Mason Mount might be getting easier as Manchester City and Newcastle United have reportedly dropped out of the race:

Manchester City and Newcastle no longer hold an interest in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who is still negotiating a new contract and could yet leave Stamford Bridge.

It still remains extremely doubtful that Bayern Munich actually has legitimate interest in Mount, but this offseason could be filled with surprises. In the end, Mount seems unlikely to leave England.

So Bayern Munich managed to squeak past the worst team in the league and managed to score more than one goal for only the second time in the Thomas Tuchel era. While beating Hertha Berlin puts Bayern ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the table, questions will be asked of the coach and the team after the performance we saw in the first 70 minutes. The Bundesliga title race isn’t over, but it feels rather ... lacking.

In this episode, INNN and Marcus talk about the following:

Thomas Tuchel’s latest lineup, and his decisions therein.

A recap of how the game went, and Bayern’s unconvincing chances at goal.

How Joshua Kimmich opened up Hertha Berlin to bring home three points.

The problem with underperforming players at Bayern Munich, starting with Jamal Musiala.

Do guys like Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry deserve to keep getting chances?

Tuchel’s player judgement questioned, especially regarding players like Mathys Tel, Noussair Mazraoui, and Thomas Muller.

Is there a mentality problem with this current squad?

Changing the discussion to the title race — can Borussia Dortmund keep up?

Why has Bayern Munich been so dominant in the Bundesliga?

Should BVB blame themselves for their lack of success in the last decade?

Why are the big Bundesliga teams so inconsistent?

Comparing this current Terzic BVB side to the great BVB sides under Jurgen Klopp.

Is this title race a little lacking in quality?

Will Bayern Munich go on to win the title, or will Borussia Dortmund lose it?

On May 1st, Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi with Al Hilal:

It is an insane amount of money, but it would still feel wrong for Messi to close out his career that way. Now, it appears that PSG has had enough of Messi’s antics and is suspending him:

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Joao Cancelo were all recognized by WhoScored.com with a spot on the Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Kimmich and Coman were also lauded by kicker:

