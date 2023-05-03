 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Oliver Kahn says he'll stay at Bayern Munich

The bossman is going nowhere.

By zippy86
FC Bayern München v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has been the subject of scrutiny in the midst of Bayern Munich’s recent troubles. He took some time after the team’s Hertha Berlin win — which has afforded them some breathing space at the top of the Bundesliga standings — to address the heat head on.

“A very wise coach once said: Whoever signs a contract with FC Bayern must know what he has done,” Kahn said after the match (via Az’s Maximilian Koch). “There is always a lot of discussion here, which is nothing unusual. My focus is now on one title.”

The club’s Supervisory Board is set to meet on May 22nd and evaluate the direction of the squad, with the future of executives such as Kahn in question. The CEO promised an intensive review. The season’s decisions, including the shock sacking of Julian Nagelsmann in March to bring in Thomas Tuchel for a then-ongoing treble bid that subsequently fell apart, will be under the microscope.

“We will be very critical of each other, analytical,” Kahn revealed. “It’s not like we think everything’s great right now. But my focus is now 100 percent on the [sporting goals remaining in the season].”

And for his part, the ferocious former keeper plans to keep on keepin’ on.

“Of course I’m still here,” Kahn concluded.

