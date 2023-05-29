Report: After support from Thomas Tuchel, Dušan Vlahović back on the table for Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is campaigning to bring Juventus striker to Germany and might have convinced the club to pursue the attacker.

The catch, however, is that Bayern Munich does not want to pay the rumored €80 million fee for Vlahović. Instead, Bayern Munich would like to submit a lower proposal — or a swap deal of Sadio Mané + cash for Vlahović per Plettenberg:

Dušan Vlahović is a topic again for Bayern. Tuchel is ‘raving about’ the Serbian striker. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge maintains excellent contacts with Juventus. Bayern wouldn’t be willing to pay €80m for Vlahović. There’s an idea of a swap with Mané but nothing concrete.

Prior reports indicated that some folks at Bayern Munich were not a fan of the Serbian striker despite Tuchel’s desires, but the recent leadership changes might just have opened the door for a deal to at least be pursued. There were rumors just a few weeks back that Bayern Munich would consider a move for Vlahović.

Can Bayern Munich work something out with Juventus to solve its hole at the No. 9 position?