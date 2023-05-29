Report: Bayern Munich intensify efforts on Declan Rice — who is open to a transfer after conversation

Without former CEO Oliver Kahn and ex-sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić controlling the squad planning for next season, Bayern Munich could be opening things up.

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel had a conversation with West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice. Both parties “appreciate each other” and the 24-year-old is “open” to a move abroad:

❗️News #Rice: There was a phone call with #Tuchel a few days ago! Been told it was a good talk. Both appreciate each other. Rice is open to join Bayern & Tuchel. FCB wants to intensify their efforts now. He’s still a transfer target.



But: Time is running as he could sign for… pic.twitter.com/ShJcBHCrf4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 29, 2023

This would certainly comes as a surprise as Arsenal is reportedly preparing an offer for Rice that could go as high as €120 million. Does Bayern Munich have the bankroll to compete with that — or can the club offer Rice enough in his paycheck and from a sporting perspective to push him to consider a German alternative.

Manchester City and Newcastle United are also rumored to be in the mix for Rice.

Stay tuned...