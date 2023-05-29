 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! BAYERN MUNICH ARE CHAMPIONS ... aaaand we sacked Kahn and Brazzo. In our latest podcast episode, we break down the win AND the fallout from this huge shakeup at the executive level. Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich intensify efforts on Declan Rice — who is open to a transfer after conversation

Could Bayern Munich get a deal done for Declan Rice?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Leicester City v West Ham United - Premier League Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Without former CEO Oliver Kahn and ex-sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić controlling the squad planning for next season, Bayern Munich could be opening things up.

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel had a conversation with West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice. Both parties “appreciate each other” and the 24-year-old is “open” to a move abroad:

News #Rice: There was a phone call with #Tuchel a few days ago! Been told it was a good talk. Both appreciate each other. Rice is open to join Bayern & Tuchel. FCB wants to intensify their efforts now. He’s still a transfer target.

But: Time is running as he could sign for Arsenal. @SkySportDE

This would certainly comes as a surprise as Arsenal is reportedly preparing an offer for Rice that could go as high as €120 million. Does Bayern Munich have the bankroll to compete with that — or can the club offer Rice enough in his paycheck and from a sporting perspective to push him to consider a German alternative.

Manchester City and Newcastle United are also rumored to be in the mix for Rice.

Stay tuned...

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works