Breaking: Bayern Munich won’t work out deal for Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal are rumored to have interest

According to transfer maven Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich will not pick up the option to buy Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo. Romano has reported that it would take €70 million to acquire Cancelo, a figure which is far too high for a club like Bayern Munich, which already has Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Noussair Mazraoui, and Josip Stanišić manning the outside-back positions.

Even with some relative uncertainty surrounding the respective contract status of Pavard and Davies, along with rumored unhappiness for Mazraoui and a potential loan assignment for Stanišić, spending that number on an outside-back when the team desperately needs a new striker (and maybe a central midfielder as well) would not be prudent:

Understand Manchester City are ready to sell João Cancelo this summer. He will return from Bayern, €70m buy option won’t be triggered. #MCFC



Arsenal appreciate Cancelo, he’s one of the names in the list #AFC



Barça have genuine interest since January but… depends on FFP.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed the report as well:

While at Bayern Munich, Cancelo flashed his dazzling offensive skills and footwork, while also showing that he needs to focus a little more on defensive work. Either way, it was an astute loan by former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić at a time where Davies was struggling and Mazraoui was out with a COVID-related ailment.

Now, Cancelo will venture back to Manchester City for the time being, as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Arsenal FC seem to be his primary suitors.