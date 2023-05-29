 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Bayern Munich won’t work out deal for Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal are rumored to have interest

It was a short stint at Bayern Munich for Joao Cancelo.

FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrates Winning The Bundesliga Photo by Nathan Zentveld/Getty Images

According to transfer maven Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich will not pick up the option to buy Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo. Romano has reported that it would take €70 million to acquire Cancelo, a figure which is far too high for a club like Bayern Munich, which already has Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Noussair Mazraoui, and Josip Stanišić manning the outside-back positions.

Even with some relative uncertainty surrounding the respective contract status of Pavard and Davies, along with rumored unhappiness for Mazraoui and a potential loan assignment for Stanišić, spending that number on an outside-back when the team desperately needs a new striker (and maybe a central midfielder as well) would not be prudent:

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed the report as well:

While at Bayern Munich, Cancelo flashed his dazzling offensive skills and footwork, while also showing that he needs to focus a little more on defensive work. Either way, it was an astute loan by former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić at a time where Davies was struggling and Mazraoui was out with a COVID-related ailment.

Now, Cancelo will venture back to Manchester City for the time being, as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Arsenal FC seem to be his primary suitors.

