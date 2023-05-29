Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich? Despite rumors, journos rally to say no

When things get crazy at Bayern Munich, they really get crazy.

Earlier today, the Daily Mail captured comments from Didi Hamann and Erik Meijer, who speculated about the future of Thomas Tuchel, with Meijer going as far as to say Tuchel could leave the club today:

Former Bayern and Liverpool midfielder Hamann believed that Tuchel, the coach only appointed in late March, could also walk away with a fellow pundit suggesting it could happen as soon as today. He said on German TV: “When you treat people like this, you have to ask yourself: Do you want to work for this club? I don’t think you can rule out Tuchel leaving soon too. But he’ll leave of his own accord.” Hamann’s fellow pundit, Erik Meijer, then added: “I think he’ll have left the club by Monday.”

That exchange sounded some the alarms and had journalists scrambling to find out of it was true.

It was not....at least for now. Let’s take a look at how some noted reporters responded to Meijer’s claim that Tuchel could leave the club as early as today:

Florian Plettenberg

News #Tuchel: Been told again that he definitely wants to stay! It’s decided for him. He doesn’t think about walking out on FC Bayern. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/OdRkamNLAL — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 29, 2023

Fabrizio Romano

Sources deny chances or thoughts for Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern after the dismissal of Kahn and Salihamidzić, after rumours in England. ⛔️



Tuchel, waiting for director situation to be clarified but still 100% involved in Bayern’s project. pic.twitter.com/YKuFCKrddG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

Franck Linkesch via @iMiaSanMia