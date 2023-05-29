 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! BAYERN MUNICH ARE CHAMPIONS ... aaaand we sacked Kahn and Brazzo. In our latest podcast episode, we break down the win AND the fallout from this huge shakeup at the executive level. Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich? Despite rumors, journos rally to say no

Could Thomas Tuchel leave Bayern Munich already?

By CSmith1919
/ new
1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

When things get crazy at Bayern Munich, they really get crazy.

Earlier today, the Daily Mail captured comments from Didi Hamann and Erik Meijer, who speculated about the future of Thomas Tuchel, with Meijer going as far as to say Tuchel could leave the club today:

Former Bayern and Liverpool midfielder Hamann believed that Tuchel, the coach only appointed in late March, could also walk away with a fellow pundit suggesting it could happen as soon as today.

He said on German TV: “When you treat people like this, you have to ask yourself: Do you want to work for this club? I don’t think you can rule out Tuchel leaving soon too. But he’ll leave of his own accord.”

Hamann’s fellow pundit, Erik Meijer, then added: “I think he’ll have left the club by Monday.”

That exchange sounded some the alarms and had journalists scrambling to find out of it was true.

It was not....at least for now. Let’s take a look at how some noted reporters responded to Meijer’s claim that Tuchel could leave the club as early as today:

Florian Plettenberg

Fabrizio Romano

Franck Linkesch via @iMiaSanMia

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works