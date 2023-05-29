Oliver Kahn speaks! Laments Bayern Munich sacking, “disappointed” to miss celebrations

In an interview with Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn issued a reaction to the events of Saturday, which saw the club win a title and his job officially get terminated.

“We’ll sit down when everything has calmed down and talk about everything in peace. Everyone can certainly understand that I’m disappointed not to have been with the team yesterday,” said Kahn. “I took on this responsibility because I wanted to give something back to the club. After the very successful time with Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, that was not an easy task.”

Kahn also said that trying to step in when he did — following those aforementioned legends — represented a “transition” period and that some “mistakes” were made.

“The club is currently in a transition phase, which is always difficult and in which mistakes sometimes happen. Even though the current situation is not easy, for me the many great experiences with FC Bayern far outweigh the negative ones,” said Kahn. “The irritations of the last few days will not change that.”

Can’t get enough analysis of this insane sequence of events at Bayern Munich? Well, then check out our latest podcast episode! In this special recording session we talk about Bayerns shaky performance vs Koln, the ruthless sacking of Oliver Kahn and Brazzo, concerns about entering the summer without a sporting director, the drama surrounding everything, and implications for player contracts like Davies and Musiala. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!