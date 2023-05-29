Barring change of heart, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel says Joshua Kimmich will remain set-piece taker

Among the many controversies that have emerged this season at Bayern Munich, one of the minor issues was the criticism of the team’s set pieces — and why they have been so ineffective across the board.

Joshua Kimmich is the player who takes most of the corners and free kicks and the 28-year-old has begun to feel the heat of those critics. However, manager Thomas Tuchel said that there is no issue and also that Kimmich will continue to be the player responsible for those kicks.

“The stats say otherwise than the feeling of many. We are deeply working on it, alongside Anthony Barry. Joshua will continue to take the corners as long as he says so, that’s the best choice,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

While more production from corners and free kicks would be awesome, the issue — in the grand scheme of things for this season — is just one more item that fans will continue to monitor ahead of next season.