Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel “dismayed” over sackings; FC Barcelona still ogling Joshua Kimmich; Bayern players honored; Real Madrid, Toni Kroos all signed and ready to go; Arsenal could pay a massive fee for Declan Rice; and MORE!

Thomas Tuchel’s hiring at Bayern Munich happened because CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić had doubts about Julian Nagelsmann — and were also scared to let Tuchel sit out in the market any longer. Specifically, the duo was afraid Tuchel might jump to Juventus.

Now just a few months later, Tuchel’s two biggest advocates at the club are now gone and the coach is not thrilled:

Thomas Tuchel is not considering resigning, although he was dismayed when he found out that Kahn and Salihamidžić, his most important contact people at the club, were dismissed. The plans for next season are already underway, with Tuchel involved.

Tuchel’s input into transfers during this summer will be fascinating to watch. We already know that he had some different ideas than his old bosses on some topics, but now he will be working with a supervisory board until a new sporting director gets hired.

It certainly is not an ideal situation for anyone in the scenario and the manager could be facing a lot of pressure on the field and in the executive suites next season.

FC Barcelona is not giving up on Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich just yet:

It was revealed yesterday that Barcelona are attentive to the situation around the Bayern Munich board, after the Bundesliga giants fired CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, even after the club stole the league title at the last minute. Now, Fabrizio Romano has offered some context to the situation. The Italian journalist points out that the previous Bayern Munich board were very clear on not allowing Joshua Kimmich to leave the club. He was considered an ‘untouchable’ figure within the Bayern camp. This came in the midst of rumours linking Kimmich to a move to Barcelona. The German international has indeed emerged as one of Xavi’s top targets as he looks to replace the outgoing Sergio Busquets at the end of the season. Barcelona, though, were always going to have a hard time signing Kimmich. They did not have a good experience dealing with the Kahn-Salihamidzic duo, who had no intention of offloading the former Stuttgart starlet. However, Romano points out that the new Bayern Munich must confirm the same stance on Kimmich. It is very unlikely that the new leadership would change the stance on the player as the previous board, as the German is indeed considered the face of their project. Barcelona, nonetheless, remain attentive to the situation. They were able to sign Robert Lewandowski last season, but there is no reason why they can do a similar feat this time around – this time with Kimmich. However, there are certain obstacles that might be too difficult to bypass, such as the player still having two years left on his contract. Not to mention, he has shown no desire to leave Allianz Arena, as Lewandowski did last summer. Barcelona, therefore, will most likely have to shift their attention to other alternatives in the market, in their bid to find a replacement for Busquets.

It still seems incredibly unlikely that Bayern Munich would even consider letting Kimmich go any time soon.

Well who saw that coming? We were hoping for it, but didn’t expect Bayern Munich to deliver in this manner. When it comes to the league, Borussia Dortmund bottled it at the last minute versus Mainz, basically handing us the title — BUT Bayern still had to get the job done versus Koln and they did. It was a touch and go thing, but thank god (and maybe Brazzo) for Jamal Musiala. Anyway ...

In this episode, INNN and Fergus talk about the following:

Bayern Munich were completely unconvincing versus Koln and that’s unacceptable.

Talking about the ruthless sacking of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic by Bayern.

Could Bayern have an FC Barcelona moment someday?

The pros and cons of bringing back Rummenigge and Hoeness.

Is it a mistake to not bring in a new sporting director for the summer?

Wait, why was Oliver Kahn FORBIDDEN from attending the Koln game? What is going at this club?

How is history going to remember Oliver Kahn and Brazzo?

A quick aside — would Matthias Sammer come back as sporting director?

The deep concern about the names rumored as potential future sporting directors.

Dark clouds hovering over the long term future of FC Bayern Munich.

Will the sacking of Brazzo spark concerns in players like Kimmich, Musiala, and Alphonso Davies?

Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, and Jamal Musiala were named to WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Season:

Kimmich deserved it, even though it was not his “most tight” campaign. He was consistently good and played a vital role on the league champions. Ditto for Pavard, who was extremely effective all season, minus a few missteps.

Ah...now for Musiala. The youngster had a sensational Hinrunde and a lackluster Rückrunde, but did score Bayern Munich’s most important goal of the season. His position might be the most debatable of the Bayern Munich boys, but it is based on WhoScored.com’s scoring system, which placed him in that spot.

Whatever the case, here is to hoping that scoring that massive goal gives Musiala the confidence he needs and reminds him of the focus it requires to perform consistently at the game’s top level.

Related Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané are not worried about potentially leaving Bayern Munich

Fabrizio Romano says that it is just a matter of time before Real Madrid announces its deal with Toni Kroos:

When will Real Madrid announce Toni Kroos’ new deal? “I gotta ask them too, as I want to go on holiday soon!”, he told @nilskern17. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Kroos has already signed his new deal two months ago. Just waiting on club statement. pic.twitter.com/PoRCCysjVK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2023

Bayern Munich’s season will come to a disappointing end one way or the other and there is a lot to examine.

Needing a win over FC Köln, along with a loss or a draw from Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich is in danger of going trophyless for 2022/23. Let’s take a look at the hot topics for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A look at the Lucas Hernandez situation and why Bayern Munich was right to be cautious with the Frenchman despite the potential for outside interest. Can Paris Saint-Germain get a deal done to bring Hernandez back to France?

Can a deal for West Ham’s Declan Rice get done?

The wild ride of Dušan Vlahović rumors from this week.

Why fan frustration is probably at an all-time high for the last decade — and it does not totally have to do with potentially finishing behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

In a rumor that is too ludicrous to be true, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid are — allegedly — in talks for a deal that would see Harry Kane and Eden Hazard trade places:

Also heading to Real Madrid could be Tottenham striker Harry Kane. Los Blancos have been offered the chance to sign the Englishman in a player-plus-cash deal which would see Eden Hazard move in the opposite direction.

That might be more unbelievable than thinking Kane would accept a move to Bayern Munich.

While West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice is one of the top transfer targets of the summer transfer window for Bayern Munich fans, Arsenal FC sounds like it will not let him leave England in favor of Germany:

Arsenal have not changed their plans for Declan Rice as top target: opening bid to be submitted in June, waiting for West Ham to clarify final price tag. ⚪️ #AFC



Nothing is agreed or done, race remains open. Other clubs are also interested; so timing will be crucial. pic.twitter.com/JU63Tbe5DO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2023

Meanwhile, GiveMeSport.com, compiled these reports, which state Arsenal could pay up to €138 million for Rice: