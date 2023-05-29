Bayern Munich playing the waiting game with João Cancelo, Manchester City

It’s transfer poker season and some of the highest-stakes games are playing out simultaneously along Bayern Munich’s backline. The first bombshell to land was Lucas Hernández pausing contract extension talks to listen to an offer from Paris Saint-Germain. With extensions for Alphonso Davies and Benjamin Pavard up in the air as well, Bayern have a lot of balls to juggle while also deciding what to do with Manchester City loanee João Cancelo.

A report from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) indicates the Bavarians are content to just sit tight — for now. Cancelo has become a fixture under Thomas Tuchel, in part due to other injuries and absences in defense, and the Portuguese fullback is reportedly “comfortable” at Bayern and open to staying.

His future with Premier League champions Manchester City looks less certain, as Pep Guardiola’s system shift enacted since his departure has, if anything, helped stabilize and maximize the Citizens’ output in their Erling Haaland era.

However, Bayern won’t be the only club in play for Cancelo — they’re just the only one with a buy option, and it’s one that’s more than they seem willing to pay. According to the Bild information, the €70m option expires June 15th, and won’t be activated by the club in time. So they can negotiate for a lower price but won’t have the ability to oblige City to accept at the previous amount.

Altschäffl reports there’s “still hope” that Cancelo will remain in Bayern colors, so it seems like the player has some admirers at Säbener Straße. Now it’s a matter of waiting to see what the market will bear — and what the bosses decide for Bayern’s future at the supervisory board meeting.