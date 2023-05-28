Oliver Kahn vehemently denies reports that he “lost it” on being sacked by Bayern Munich

Anyone in any walk of life who has been sacked or been the victim of a restructuring knows the shock, pain, and immediate anger that can be felt.

Former Bayern Munich executive and legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn’s background as a professional athlete and club executive did not give him any greater shield than anyone else when receiving the bad news. In this case, the club was going to end Kahn’s tenure as CEO.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Kahn “lost it” when he was notified that Bayern Munich was going to let him go:

Oliver Kahn is said to have ‘completely lost it’ when he was informed of his dismissal by Uli Hoeneß and Herbert Hainer on Friday. That’s why Kahn was forbidden to attend the game in Köln.

Apparently, we even have reports that Kahn threatened to “spill the beans” about Bayern, and there were fears that things could get violent.

Quite the bombshell dropped by @pitgottschalk on #dopa. His reporting is that Kahn was so angry upon learning of his dismissal that he threatened to „spill the beans“ about Bayern. Reportedly there were fears it could end in fisticuffs with (Finance CEO) Jan-Christian Dreesen. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) May 28, 2023

Kahn, of course, denies this version of events. The former CEO took to twitter to release another statement:

Die Behauptung, dass ich ausgerastet bin, als ich über die Abberufung informiert wurde, stimmt definitiv nicht. Ich habe am Freitag einen Anruf von Herbert Hainer bekommen, in welchem mir die Entscheidung mitgeteilt wurde. Es war ein ruhiges und sachliches Gespräch. Ich habe… — Oliver Kahn (@OliverKahn) May 28, 2023

The claim that I freaked out when I was informed about the dismissal is definitely not true. I got a call from Herbert Hainer on Friday telling me about the decision. It was a calm and matter-of-fact conversation. I just wondered about this activism, why this decision was now brought forward. On Saturday morning I got the message that I can’t go to the game. I accepted this decision calmly. Of course I’m disappointed, but I’m really happy about this championship and I’m happy for the team, the coach and our fans. #MiaSanMeister

This is such a mess. While Brazzo’s departure seemed magnanimous, Kahn seems hell bent on creating a storm on his way out. Will we hear more about this in the coming weeks? Who knows?

However, everyone can agree that the board should have handled this differently.

Can’t get enough analysis of this insane sequence of events at Bayern Munich? Well, then check out our latest podcast episode! In this special recording session we talk about Bayerns shaky performance vs Koln, the ruthless sacking of Oliver Kahn and Brazzo, concerns about entering the summer without a sporting director, the drama surrounding everything, and implications for player contracts like Davies and Musiala. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!