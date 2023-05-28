 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! BAYERN MUNICH ARE CHAMPIONS ... aaaand we sacked Kahn and Brazzo. In our latest podcast episode, we break down the win AND the fallout from this huge shakeup at the executive level. Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Oliver Kahn vehemently denies reports that he “lost it” on being sacked by Bayern Munich

Thins apparently got ugly, and they could get uglier.

By CSmith1919 and Ineednoname
/ new
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Anyone in any walk of life who has been sacked or been the victim of a restructuring knows the shock, pain, and immediate anger that can be felt.

Former Bayern Munich executive and legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn’s background as a professional athlete and club executive did not give him any greater shield than anyone else when receiving the bad news. In this case, the club was going to end Kahn’s tenure as CEO.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Kahn “lost it” when he was notified that Bayern Munich was going to let him go:

Oliver Kahn is said to have ‘completely lost it’ when he was informed of his dismissal by Uli Hoeneß and Herbert Hainer on Friday. That’s why Kahn was forbidden to attend the game in Köln.

Apparently, we even have reports that Kahn threatened to “spill the beans” about Bayern, and there were fears that things could get violent.

Kahn, of course, denies this version of events. The former CEO took to twitter to release another statement:

The claim that I freaked out when I was informed about the dismissal is definitely not true. I got a call from Herbert Hainer on Friday telling me about the decision. It was a calm and matter-of-fact conversation. I just wondered about this activism, why this decision was now brought forward. On Saturday morning I got the message that I can’t go to the game. I accepted this decision calmly. Of course I’m disappointed, but I’m really happy about this championship and I’m happy for the team, the coach and our fans. #MiaSanMeister

This is such a mess. While Brazzo’s departure seemed magnanimous, Kahn seems hell bent on creating a storm on his way out. Will we hear more about this in the coming weeks? Who knows?

However, everyone can agree that the board should have handled this differently.

Can’t get enough analysis of this insane sequence of events at Bayern Munich? Well, then check out our latest podcast episode! In this special recording session we talk about Bayerns shaky performance vs Koln, the ruthless sacking of Oliver Kahn and Brazzo, concerns about entering the summer without a sporting director, the drama surrounding everything, and implications for player contracts like Davies and Musiala. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

FC Koln vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 17 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works