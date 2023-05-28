Report: Bayern Munich has already spoken to RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl about job opening

When Bayern Munich ousted CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, fans were left scrambling to think about who might replace them.

Well...it did not take the club long to announce that Jan-Christian Dreesen would take over as CEO, but a new sporting director remained open at this point. According to Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), however, Bayern Munich might have already started its search:

Bayern have spoken to Max Eberl last week over potentially replacing Hasan Salihamidžić.

Bild also confirmed the news (via @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are considering Max Eberl to replace Hasan Salihamidžić. Eberl was already discussed at the club 6 years ago as a possible Matthias Sammer replacement. Nevertheless, RB Leipzig are not ready to let him go easily.

Talking to Eberl before sacking Salihamidžić is a bit surprising — if true. Now the sporting director for RB Leipzig, Eberl has continued to bolster his already strong resume. However, there is at least some doubt that Eberl would want to be “the man” under the brightest of bright lights in Bavaria.

Upon exiting Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2022, Eberl cited exhaustion and health reasons which emanated from the pressure of working at the club per the Associated Press:

Eberl stunned Gladbach when he quit the club abruptly last January, ending an association of 23 years. Eberl shed tears as he said he was exhausted, at the end of his strength, and that he wanted to take a step back from soccer for his own health.

The club could also leave the spot vacant for a spell as it figures out its new direction. Whatever the case, the Bavarians buying another RB Leipzig coach or player could trigger some fans.

