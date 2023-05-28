Neppe dug in? Bayern Munich technical director not going anywhere...yet

When word started to leak about Bayern Munich sacking CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, it created a frenzy among the club’s fans.

Some celebrated the moves, others did not understand the sacking, while some others were left to wonder why the hell the club decided to make it official during the championship celebration (surely, one of the more odd moves in Bayern Munich’s illustrious history).

Anyway, one name that was not brought up was technical director Marco Neppe, who appears to be safe for now per Salihamidžić.

“He’s staying for now. Of course it depends on how things will continue. He’s part of FC Bayern and it has to stay that way. He’s a great guy with a lot of football knowledge and great competence. We were almost twins,” Salihamidžić told t-online’s Julian Buhl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As someone who worked closely with Salihamidžić clearly has the club’s existing squad plans down pat. Could he use that knowledge to present his own strategy in hopes of landing the currently vacant gig?

