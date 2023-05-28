Thomas Müller won’t apologize for Bayern Munich’s 11th consecutive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has no regrets about how his squad won its 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.

“I’m definitely not going to apologize for winning the title and being happy about it. But when you think of the others, I’m sorry (for them) - even though they don’t want or need to hear it. I don’t really want to come off as big-hearted, but that’s tough for them. Everyone who is interested in German football must subliminally think that we don’t deserve this title. I even understand that, our second half of the season was chaotic. But this moment is still incredible for the squad. That’s something to remember.”

The season itself was not pretty and had many peaks and valleys, but one constant throughout the season was Müller. At 33-year-old, Müller is still the engine powering the club — whether he is wearing the captain’s armband.

So yeah...Müller should feel no urge to apologize for anything (not even this tweet):

The championship race is over and luckily we were ahead. @Bundesliga_DE #MiaSanMeister #FCBayern #esmuellert

