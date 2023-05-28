 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel and former bosses were at odds over Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović

Is the coach right or do the squad planners know better at Bayern Munich?

By CSmith1919
Empoli FC v Juventus - Serie A Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is “convinced” that Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović is the exact kind of center-forward that he needs for his attack to be successful.

However, not everyone at Säbener Straße is onboard with Tuchel’s plan to bolster the team’s offense per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Dušan Vlahović and sees him as a potential solution for the #9 position. The club, however, is unconvinced and doesn’t believe the player is worth the price. There’s neither contact nor an offer being prepared. Vlahović could only be an option if the club fails to land all other targets (Kolo-Muani, Kane, Alvarez..).

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed the report and also stated that the Serbian striker is not even really a “hot” target at the moment:

News #Vlahovic: Confirmed again what we have reported on Monday. Tuchel is a fan of the player as he’s convinced he’s a kind of striker that Bayern needs in the box. For the bosses he’s not a hot transfer target instead. Nothing has changed on that position as he’s too expensive. And their are not totally convinced of him.

Will things change under the new leadership?

