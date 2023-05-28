Hansi Flick congratulates Bayern Munich on winning their 11th successive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich have triumphed in dramatic fashion as they overcame a late Koln penalty and a simultaneous Borussia Dortmund pushback to win their 11th straight Bundesliga title (and 33rd German league title overall). What with all the executive changes and all after the 90 minutes, former Bayern player and coach Hansi Flick has sent his former team a congratulatory message:

Congratulations to the team, the coaching staff and the entire FC Bayern on winning their 33rd league title. In this difficult season, the team had to overcome many hurdles and winning the 11th title in a row shows their special mentality. – DFB as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Hansi was the one that masterminded the sweep of all clubs before Bayern in 2019/20. Although we’re not at those heights at the moment, one can hope that we can reorganize ourselves and be the big club we were always known to be.

Can't get enough analysis of this insane sequence of events at Bayern Munich? In this special recording session we talk about Bayerns shaky performance vs Koln, the ruthless sacking of Oliver Kahn and Brazzo, concerns about entering the summer without a sporting director, the drama surrounding everything, and implications for player contracts like Davies and Musiala.

