New Bayern Munich leadership tandem of Herbert Hainer and Jan-Christian Dreesen addresses big changes

Bayern Munich’s brass went through an upheaval.

1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

After news dropped that CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić were dismissed from their positions within the club, Bayern Munich did not wait long to address the matter.

FCBayern.com released quotes from new CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and club president Herbert Hainer.

“First of all, I would like to thank our supervisory board for the trust they have placed in me. Actually, I had planned something else in my life - but when FC Bayern calls, you leave everything else behind. This club has always been a matter of the heart for me and I also know what positive power it can develop. I will continue to use all my energy to be successful with FC Bayern in all areas and I am looking forward to the new task. Those who know me know how much the club, its employees and our fans mean to me,” Dreesen said.

In addition, Hainer chimed with his perspective.

“Jan-Christian Dreesen has done an outstanding job for FC Bayern over the past ten years. He lives FC Bayern, knows the club inside out and knows what is important here. We are very pleased that he is taking on this task. He can get to work without a period of adjustment, and that’s exactly what FC Bayern needs in the current situation,” said Hainer. “The decision to part with Oliver Kahn was anything but easy for the supervisory board. Nevertheless, due to the overall development, we have come to the decision to make a new appointment at the top of the executive board. We would like to thank Oliver Kahn for his commitment, his ideas and for everything we have achieved together. He will always remain a great figure at FC Bayern. We wish him all the best for his future.”

