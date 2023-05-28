Vote! FC Köln 1 - 2 Bayern Munich: Player ratings

A Hollywood finish. There’s no other way to describe the Bundesliga’s final Matchday of the 2022/23 season. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund traded places again and again, as they had been doing for weeks in the Bundesliga table, only to culminate in the most predictable of endings: the Rekordmeister on top, Meisterschale again in hand.

The real Meisterschale was over at Dortmund, but no matter.

But if the result was predictable, the way it unfolded was not. It took everything both teams had, and while Dortmund faltered as they have often done before, it must be said that Bayern didn’t dominate in the way that recalled the Bayern of old.

So how did everyone do? Have your say by voting below! We’ll update with any German media ratings as they come in.

Vote! (view current results)

Loading…

Technical details: A response is not required for every player, and you are encouraged to vote only once. To be able to edit your vote, please sign in via Google — e-mail addresses are not recorded, however.

Can’t get enough analysis of this insane sequence of events at Bayern Munich? Well, then check out our latest podcast episode! In this special recording session we talk about Bayerns shaky performance vs Koln, the ruthless sacking of Oliver Kahn and Brazzo, concerns about entering the summer without a sporting director, the drama surrounding everything, and implications for player contracts like Davies and Musiala. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!