Breaking: FC Bayern Frauen win the Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich got a second chance to clinch the Frauen-Bundesliga this weekend, after failing to clinch last week — and they took full advantage. Bayern Frauen came out of the gates with full steam and put up seven goals in the first half to put any doubts away.

Saki Kumagai — one of the four players departing this offseason — started the scoring in the fourth minute. By halftime she had a brace and shortly after halftime the highly decorated center back completed her first career hat-tick.

Another departee, Jovana Damnjanovic, also contributed two goals in the first half. Other goals in the first half came from Lea Schüller, Georgia Stanway, and Lina Magull.

Caro Simon got the action started in second half with a beautiful goal from a direct freekick, two minutes before Kumagai’s third goal to make it 9-0. Bayern got a little complacent, and let up a goal to make it 9-1 in the 63rd minute.

There was about 20 minutes between goals for Bayern, but they hit double digits with a goal from the other center back, Glodis Perla Viggosdottir. Lea Schüller got her brace shortly before the final whistle to bring the final score to 11-1. A well deserved win to finish off a championship season!

The men’s team and coaching staff were in attendance today to support their female counterparts. Both teams will celebrate their Bundesliga titles with the public from the balcony of the City Hall at Marienplatz later today.