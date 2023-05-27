 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! BAYERN MUNICH ARE CHAMPIONS ... aaaand we sacked Kahn and Brazzo. In our latest podcast episode, we break down the win AND the fallout from this huge shakeup at the executive level. Click here to listen on Spotify!

Bavarian Podcast Works S5E47: Bayern Munich win the league, then sack Kahn and Brazzo (Instant reaction + analysis)

That was NOT what we were expecting. Here are our instant reactions and analysis.

By Ineednoname and Fergus25
1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Well who saw that coming? We were hoping for it, but didn’t expect Bayern Munich to deliver in this manner. When it comes to the league, Borussia Dortmund bottled it at the last minute versus Mainz, basically handing us the title — BUT Bayern still had to get the job done versus Koln and they did. It was a touch and go thing, but thank god (and maybe Brazzo) for Jamal Musiala. Anyway ...

In this episode, INNN and Fergus talk about the following:

  • Bayern Munich were completely unconvincing versus Koln and that’s unacceptable.
  • Talking about the ruthless sacking of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic by Bayern.
  • Could Bayern have an FC Barcelona moment someday?
  • The pros and cons of bringing back Rummenigge and Hoeness.
  • Is it a mistake to not bring in a new sporting director for the summer?
  • Wait, why was Oliver Kahn FORBIDDEN from attending the Koln game? What is going at this club?
  • How is history going to remember Oliver Kahn and Brazzo?
  • A quick aside — would Matthias Sammer come back as sporting director?
  • The deep concern about the names rumored as potential future sporting directors.
  • Dark clouds hovering over the long term future of FC Bayern Munich.
  • Will the sacking of Brazzo spark concerns in players like Kimmich, Musiala, and Alphonso Davies?

