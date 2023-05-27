Hasan Salihamidzic says goodbye to Bayern Munich squad after clinching Bundesliga title

The final match day of the Bundesliga season was absolutely packed with high doses of drama throughout the league, both on and off the pitch. Bayern Munich won their 11th straight title by virtue of their 2-1 win at FC Koln and Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with FSV Mainz at the Westfalenstadion. Koln had equalized midway through the second half by virtue of a penalty conceded by a Serge Gnabry handball in the box, but Jamal Musiala’s solo effort in the 89th minute got Bayern over the line in the end.

Within minutes of Bayern officially winning the title, it was reported that the club had announced they would be relieving both Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic of their duties; CEO and sporting director, respectively. For weeks, there had been significant speculation that either one of them, or both of them, would lose their jobs within the club’s front office, but now it’s confirmed. It’s set to be officially announced by the club tomorrow.

Per Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Brazzo said goodbye to Bayern’s squad and staff after the match was over and after the title celebrations had slightly settled down. For Brazzo, it’s surely a very bittersweet moment amidst the celebrations of what was well and truly a rollercoaster of a final match day in the Bundesliga.

In addition, Salihamidzic released these statements through the club (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

“I’m proud to have had sporting responsibility for FC Bayern for almost six years. I would like to thank all the players, the coaches, the entire team behind the team and the staff. It was a nice journey that I would have liked to have continued, but I respect the decision of the board. FC Bayern is above everything and I wish our team and our fans unity and success.”

This ends a tenure that stretches back to 2017 for Brazzo, as that’s how long he’s been Bayern’s sporting director for. Last August, the club’s hierarchy had given him a three-year contract extension as sporting director, which took his contract to June 2026, but it’s obvious going to be ending prematurely. He’s been the chief architect for some of Bayern’s impactful singings like Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sane, Matthijs de Ligt, Jamal Musiala, and Dayot Upamecano as well as constructing contract extensions for Bayern’s core players.

It’s a relief that Bayern’s season will not end trophy-less for the first time since 2012, but by their own standards, they haven’t been good enough to push for all three competitions this season. Despite lifting the Meisterschale, it’s time for some top brass changes at the club, and for now, we say Danke fur alles to Brazzo! MIA SAN MIA!

Can’t get enough analysis of this insane sequence of events at Bayern Munich? Well, then check out our latest podcast episode! In this special recording session we talk about Bayerns shaky performance vs Koln, the ruthless sacking of Oliver Kahn and Brazzo, concerns about entering the summer without a sporting director, the drama surrounding everything, and implications for player contracts like Davies and Musiala. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!