Match awards from Bayern Munich’s cathartic 2-1 title winning victory over FC Köln

Oh my god oh my god oh my god oh my god oh my god oh my god oh my god oh my god

How did Bayern Munich do that?

I don’t think I need to give any introduction was to what just happened, all I have to say is that football is a beautiful sport.

Der Kaiser: Noussair Mazraoui

The defense today was shaky at best. Almost every player had both bozo moments and match winning moments, particularly Dayot Upamecano and Yann Sommer were a rollercoaster throughout the 90. However, Noussair Mazraoui was solid throughout, defensively a little off the rails but there when needed and pretty much faultless in build-up. Him and Kingsley Coman locked down the left flank for most of the game despite Köln concentrating their attacks through that wing with Benno Schmitz and later Kingsley Schindler.

Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala today confirmed that he is no longer a young player with a bright future. He is a world class player with the ability to decide competitions by himself. This was the crowning achievement of what has been a season to remember for Musiala, even if he did dip in form after the World Cup. In just ten minutes Musiala immediately made it clear he was here to change things, and it showed it with what might be the greatest goal I’ve seen from a Bayern Munich player live. Musiala came deep to collect and was very much a midfielder even if the summit of his cameo today was in the attack, but either way what a performance!

Der Bomber: Kingsley Coman

In a game that featured that an undecisive Thomas Müller, an invisible Serge Gnabry, and a constantly dangerous but always wasteful Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman stood out as a consistent performer.

Coman’s early goal won us this league. Musiala’s goal may have won it in the end but it was the pressure that Borussia Dortmund felt after Coman’s early goal that changed the course of everything. What a goal too, a curling finish from twenty yards out that proved Coman always shows up when Bayern need him to.

Meister of the Match: FSV Mainz

Thank you FSV Mainz.

Mainz put on a monster of a performance against Borussia Dortmund, going up by two goals early and mounting massive pressure on Dortmund. The Black and Yellows would eventually bring it back to 2-2 with a last minute goal from Niklas Süle, it would not be enough. A goal screaming away from the defense from Karim Onisiwo was the highlight moment but there was a performance from Finn Dahmen that simply can’t be overlooked, continuing his rich vein of form, including a save from a Sébastien Haller penalty.

I would like to close this article with a personal message from me. This was my first complete season aboard Bavarian Football Works and while I was absent for large parts of it to focus on school and health, I never stopped following the sport and Bayern Munich. It’s been a tumultuous year for the club but I’m glad to have been here for this and we all appreciate the support you guys have given us. Here’s to another year of ups, downs and trophies!