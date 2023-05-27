Breaking: Bayern Munich sack Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn

BAYERN MUNICH ARE BUNDESLIGA CHAMPIONS.

This, however, is not going to help Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn. Both have reportedly been sacked, according to Maximillian Koch of AZ. Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are back in the driver’s seats. The new era of FC Bayern is looking a lot like the old one.

Kahn UND Brazzo raus! Kompletter Neuanfang beim FC Bayern. Dreesen übernimmt als CEO, der Nachfolger für Salihamidzic wird noch gesucht. Hoeneß, Rummenigge nun wieder am Ruder - wie berichtet. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) May 27, 2023

Kahn AND Brazzo out! Complete new beginning at FC Bayern. Dreesen takes over as CEO, Salihamidzic’s successor is still being sought. Hoeneß, Rummenigge now back at the helm - as reported.

You could see Brazzo’s expression change at half time, he may have already known by then. If this report is true, then he leaves with a relatively mixed record as sporting director. The treble was won with many of his signings and he was personally responsible for bringing in Jamal Musiala from Chelsea FC, who scored the Bundesliga winning goal this season. His tenure will be judged in posterity.

Oliver Kahn, meanwhile, will not be looked on anywhere near as charitably. Being the chief architect of the Nagelsmann sacking and bringing in Thomas Tuchel, many see him as the reason for Bayern’s horrible season. Some may think he’s been made a scapegoat, but rumors of his sacking have been circulating for ages.

We now only wait for the official announcement. What a mess of a season. Still, we’re German champions. That’s something.

Update

As we were writing, Bild also confirmed it.