FC Köln not buying into talk that Bayern Munich is washed

FC Köln manager Steffen Baumgart is not expecting a lifeless, unmotivated Bayern Munich squad to show up at RheinEnergieSTADION.

“Bayern is still the best team we have in Germany. I can’t imagine them just giving up yet. Maybe I’m a bit naive, but I don’t think they’re as bad as it’s made out to be. Far too many negative things are being written for my liking,” Baumgart said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The change of coach from Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel came as a surprise. As a team there are always phases where things are going better and sometimes worse. Bayern are now in a phase, after a total of eleven years, in which things are going a little bit worse.”

FC Köln will undoubtedly be ready and confident to take on the Rekordmeister after earning a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich back on January 24th.

“Regardless (of the title race), we want to do everything possible to win the game. Everyone is looking forward to this challenge. If you have to motivate someone against Bayern, then you are out of place. I’m glad we’re already safe,” said Baumgart.