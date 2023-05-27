FC Koln vs Bayern Munich: Lineups are out! Musiala benched, Gravenberch starts!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Thomas Tuchel has surprisingly benched Jamal Musiala for Ryan Gravenberch, and also Joao Cancelo is nowhere to be seen. Otherwise, the lineup is as expected. Here’s Bayern Munich’s starting XI for the final game of the season.

As it stands, Bayern Munich will fail to win the Bundesliga this season. For the first time since 2012, Borussia Dortmund look like they finally break a decade long hegemony that has strangled the title race in Germany. But it’s not quite over yet. As all the teams kick off at the same time during the final matchday, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are close enough in the table that a loss for BVB and a win for Bayern swaps their respective positions in the table.

This is it. Last chance. It’s really all about luck now — the title isn’t in our hands.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: RheinEnergie Stadium, Cologne, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

