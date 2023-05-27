Report: Bayern Munich believes PSG interest is negotiating ploy from Lucas Hernandez’s camp

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich might not believe that Paris Saint-Germain has made an offer — or even has that much interest — in defender Lucas Hernandez.

Per Plettenberg, Bayern Munich thinks this could just be a game to see who blinks first during the negotiations. The representation for Hernandez could just be seeking to bleed out as much cash as possible for their client from the Bavarians:

News #Hernández: Bayern‘s position is clear. They still want to extend with him. For the club it was close to be done a few weeks ago as reported. He could have signed a contract until 2027. Bayern evaluates the news from France as a “poker game.“ No news about a possible agreement between him and #PSG. #Tuchel is pushing for his new contract signing instead.

The reports on this story have been all over the place, so it is tough to discern exactly what is going on. At this point, though, anything is possible.

