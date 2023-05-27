Could Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani have saved Bayern Munich’s season?

Randal Kolo Muani is a player that Bayern Munich have been linked with for some time now. The 24-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker has also attracted the attention of French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, who are considered the frontrunners for the Frenchman’s signature, and Manchester United. Despite this, former Bayern technical director Michael Reschke said that Kolo Muani would’ve prevented Bayern’s downslide in league standings; that’s how confident he is of his talent.

“He definitely can play as #9”, Reschke declared (Sport1’s Kerry Hau as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m convinced that if Bayern had him this season, they would have got a few more points. I think he’s very good, he proved it in the Bundesliga and did well at the World Cup. He’s a player with absolute quality”.

Yes, RKM is a quality player. Unfortunately, Frankfurt wants upwards of 100-120 million for their player. There are other players who are as good, if not better, than RKM so maybe we should give this one a miss.