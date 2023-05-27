Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn may have just triggered Borussia Dortmund with his speech

Things are not looking good for Bayern Munich as they need an absolute miracle if they are to pip Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga title. The Rekordmeister have led the league for most of the season, but an ill-fated gamble by the board has put Bayern in a woeful second place, something most fans aren’t accustomed to seeing, especially given the team ahead of us. This may be the doing of Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn.

According to a report from Tz, Kahn’s “arrogant” speech during the 2021/22 title celebrations at the Marienplatz has resurfaced and might have spurred Dortmund to actually push and shove (something they rarely did). Kahn said that he “heard that the competition [Dortmund] is hoping to be champion next season. And I’ve already given one or two things up here, but I’ll tell you: They can put their makeup on”.

In hindsight, it’s not the best thing to say, really.

I’m also sure that you remember Uli Hoeneß’s “second place is secured” comment during the title celebrations after Dortmund signed a bunch of players. Well, he signally failed to point out which team he was referring to.