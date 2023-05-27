Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané are not worried about potentially leaving Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are in the midst of a midlife midseason crisis shakeup as they are dealing with the situations of some players. For instance, Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané are two players who are expected to leave in the summer. But they may not leave after all.

According to a report from Kicker journo Georg Holzner (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Mané and Gnabry are relaxed that they will be a Bayern player for the 2023/24 season given that they have contracts that run until 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Now this is an interesting turn of events because Gnabry looks like he’s on a mission to regain his 2019/20 form or at least some form of consistency while Mané said that he will stay and win back the trust of the people despite links to other clubs. With Bayern still not making advanced moves for a striker thus far, maybe we will have to make do with Serge and Sadio in the end.