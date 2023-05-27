Real Madrid circling around Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Could Bayern Munich lose multiple players in their defensive unit in one summer? Canadian star Alphonso Davies has been one of the club’s top finds in recent years, but Spanish giants Real Madrid are lurking in the waters.

According to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, Davies can be officially regarded as a Real Madrid target for the summer transfer window. While Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić pushes for an extension, Real are looking for their next big transfer coup.

Per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, there aren’t any “concrete” talks yet between Real and Davies. However, Davies is admired in Madrid and wouldn’t be the first left-footed Bayern defender to be targeted by the La Liga giants — David Alaba joined in 2021 after letting his contract at Bayern expire. Davies has looked very comfortable in Munich, but changes could be afoot this offseason.

Before signing anything, Davies' representatives are waiting for Tuesday's Bayern supervisory board meeting that will decide the position of the board/directors. This is a crucial step for Davies before deciding his future [@FabrizioRomano] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 26, 2023

It sounds like Davies could be happy to stay, but much will depend on where the club decide to go — something that won’t be clear before next week. Particularly if Bayern do lose the Bundesliga, how will the supervisory board react?

Both clubs are in a period of transition. Bayern are moving from Julian Nagelsmann — who has also been linked with Real — to Thomas Tuchel, which has involved some changes to the system. Real are reeling from their Champions League exit to Manchester City, in which they were thoroughly outclassed. Each club now looks to be in need of a refresh. Which project will Davies choose?