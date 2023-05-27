Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich back in on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane amid links to Real Madrid, Manchester United, and PSG?; Chelsea to splurge on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen; Kylian Mbappe has a monster “loyalty clause” with PSG; and MORE!

According to Cadena SER journalist PacoJo Delgado, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain can refresh their interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane after he — allegedly — told the club that he would like to go if a good offer comes in:

Harry Kane has asked Tottenham to let him go if a good offer arrives. Bayern, Real Madrid (to whom he was offered), Man United and PSG are in the picture for the England captain. Tottenham would be receptive to offers, but want to sell Kane to a club abroad.

Kane to Bayern Munich would be...awesome. However, the biggest hurdle is that it really feels like he does not want to leave England. Would I take him? Yes. Even at nine figures? Absolutely. Will it happen? No. Is it fun to think about how great it would be? For sure.

Barring FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski having a change of heart and a desire to move back to Germany or Bayern Munich deciding to pay the €200 million release clause for Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Kane is the most turnkey solution to make Bayern Munich a serious Champions League contender for next season. It’s borderline indisputable.

However, the Premier League scoring record and his international ties to England would seemingly make this a very difficult more to Bavaria for Kane.

Paris Saint-Germain is looking to bring in both Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Ugarte:

The summer transfer window doesn’t open until a couple of weeks from now. Nonetheless, Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly secured two signings: Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Ugarte. RMC Sport reported on Thursday that the capital club has agreed to personal terms with Sporting Lisbon’s Ugarte.

We have seen the full circle of Hernandez-to-PSG stories and we still have no idea if they are legit. What a mess...

Bayern Munich’s season will come to a disappointing end one way or the others and there is a lot to examine.

Needing a win over FC Köln, along with a loss or a draw from Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich is in danger of going trophyless for 2022/23. Let’s take a look at the hot topics for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A look at the Lucas Hernandez situation and why Bayern Munich was right to be cautious with the Frenchman despite the potential for outside interest. Can Paris Saint-Germain get a deal done to bring Hernandez back to France?

Can a deal for West Ham’s Declan Rice get done?

The wild ride of Dušan Vlahović rumors from this week.

Why fan frustration is probably at an all-time high for the last decade — and it does not totally have to do with potentially finishing behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Say what? Victor Osimhen was in Germany...but not to meet with Bayern Munich:

Manchester United target Victor Osimhen has been spotted in Germany amid rumours linking him with a summer move to Bayern Munich. The 24-year-old striker has scored 23 goals in 30 Serie A games to help his side lift the Scudetto for the first time since 1990. He is also in prime position to win the division’s Golden Boot, as he is three goals ahead of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez’s tally with two games left to play. His incredible form in Italy has prompted interest from some of Europe’s fellow elite clubs, including United. While Tottenham forward Harry Kane is Erik ten Hag’s top target to improve the striker position, Osimhen has been linked with a move as a possible alternative if a deal cannot be reached with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. But a deal for Osimhen would not cheap either. According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis would only sanction a sale of the Nigeria international if he received a fee of over £140 million. United are also not the only top European club after the striker, with Bayern Munich also linked with a bid for the 24-year-old. As reported by the Daily Mail, Osimhen has been spotted at the Adlon Kempinski hotel, situated in the German capital of Berlin. It is claimed that the sighting of the forward, who was with his girlfriend and daughter, ‘is likely to raise eyebrows’ in Naples. Bayern are keen on signing a striker this summer, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting their only natural centre forward at present.

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea FC is also interested in Osimhen:

News #Osimhen: Chelsea is still pushing! They want him as their new striker! He’s top of the list. Understand there are price expectations about €110m + Boni at this stage.



But #CFC has to sell players first and De Laurentiis wants more and at least €150m. Problematic for… pic.twitter.com/YANWaRL33s — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2023

Kylian Mbappe could get even more rich in the coming weeks:

Kylian Mbappe will remain with Paris Saint-Germain this summer and accept his €90m loyalty bonus for doing so, but will look to leave and join Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2024 when his contract expires.

What a journey this season has been for Bayern Munich.

Here we are, the final Preview Show of the season — and a match that means something, but could end up meaning nothing at all. Borussia Dortmund’s result against Mainz 05 will determine whether or not the Bavarians have any shot of being the league winner.

That means that Bayern Munich has to play this match against FC Köln out in the event that BVB coughs up its two-point lead in the league and risk toying with playing youngsters or gambling that recently-injured players are fully healthy.

This is what we have on tap for this final 2022/23 edition of the Preview Show:

A look at where each team sits in the league table.

Some thoughts on how it all got to this point, why change is imminent, and the overall disappointment that things worked out this way at Bayern Munich.

An attempt to guess Thomas Tuchel’s lineup and why it could be the last time we see a few players and player combinations working together in a significant way.

A prediction on the match.

It looks like Chelsea FC will be letting Mateo Kovačić leave this summer:

Mateo Kovačić now expects to be sold by Chelsea this summer as the Blues prepare themselves for a major overhaul. That is according to the Evening Standard. Chelsea are also expected to offload two other players in addition to Mateo Kovačić. What’s the story? Well, the Evening Standard believe the Croatia international is now preparing to be sold by the Blues alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic as he finds himself with just 12 months remaining on his contract. It is said that talks have yet to start over a new deal for Kovačić – in fact, Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard told the London Is Blue Podcast Chelsea haven’t really made any effort to keep their No.8 at Stamford Bridge. As a result, the expectation is that the 29-year-old leaves west London this summer, while Chelsea are still able to recoup some of the £40m they initially invested in his services back in 2019. Kovačić – who was called “fantastic” by Thomas Tuchel – has made 17 starts in the Premier League this season, although it seems as if this dismal 2022/23 campaign could now be his last at Chelsea after four years in west London.

Renato Sanches could be set to leave Paris Saint-Germain after a season where he barely made an impact.

His next stop? Maybe Galatasaray:

Renato Sanches before a surprise change? Turkish sports outlet Fanatik reports that Galatasaray are interested in Sanches and the Portuguese could well imagine a move to Turkey if Gala qualify for the Champions League. The club from Istanbul is currently in first place with seven days to go, five points ahead of arch-rivals Fenerbarce Istanbul. It was only last summer that the ex-Bayern professional switched from OSC Lille to PSG for 15 million euros. Although the 25-year-old is on the verge of becoming a champion with PSG, Sanches hardly played a role. So far he has made 24 appearances for Christoph Galtier’s team, but has only started seven times. Injuries threw the Portuguese back steadily. He has missed 19 games due to hamstring problems. The Parisians apparently see the Sanches project as over and would not refuse a sale. Renato Sanches’ contract with PSG runs until 2027.

There will be at least a few folks who will want Bayern Munich to bring him back. but that is one move that should not be re-visited.

Well, that was fun while it lasted. Bayern Munich have dropped points to RB Leipzig in shameful fashion, handing the lead in the Bundesliga back to Borussia Dortmund. The league title is practically out of reach, which means Bayern are set to go trophyless for the first time since the 2011/12 season, which was over a decade ago. This has has left people feeling shocked and upset, so we ask some important questions about the future of the club.

In this episode, INNN and Tom talk about the following: