Thomas Müller surprised by Bayern Munich sacking Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić

Although Bayern Munich have edged Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga title, there is not much schadenfreude in the RheinEnergieStadion as Bayern Munich have sacked CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić almost immediately after the final whistle blew in Koln. Attacker Thomas Müller did not expect that to happen at all:

Is this coming now? A minute after the final whistle? I didn’t know anything about it until now. – Sky as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The rumblings calling for Kahn and Brazzo’s head have been coming and people more or less expected both men to be relieved of their duties, but no one thought that the club would do it during what should’ve been a joyous occasion. This has shades of when Julian Nagelsmann found out through the media that he was gonna get sacked. Doesn’t matter how much you hate Kahn and Brazzo, doing it like this was wrong.

