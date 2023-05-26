FC Koln vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

One last game and then it’s all over.

Bayern Munich stand to lose the Bundesliga for the first time in a decade. It would take a miracle for them to win it from here. A miracle that fans, being the hopeless fools we are, will look forward to regardless.

If Bayern Munich win and Borussia Dortmund lose, then it’s Bayern’s title for the 11th consecutive year in a row. The Bundesliga seems unwilling to let itself be pushed over this season, so the dream may be dead. But let’s hope the boys at least give the fans a performance that everyone can be proud of. Next season’s preparation begins early.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.