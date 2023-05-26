Koln vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, injuries, and more!

Well, there’s nothing left to say really. After losing to RB Leipzig last week, Bayern Munich have practically no chance of winning the Bundesliga this year. Borussia Dortmund take on Mainz on the final matchday, and they don’t seem like they’ll slip up at this stage of the season, with the trophy so clearly in sight.

Still, the game goes on. We have to hope that the team puts in a good effort on Saturday, making BVB work for their Bundesliga title.

Team news

According to Thomas Tuchel, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is back in the squad and available for selection. He’s unlikely to play, but will at least be an option for the coach. Lucas Hernandez and Alphonso Davies are also back with the squad and traveling with the team, but they’re not going to participate in the game. They’re traveling to Cologne with the rest of the team to help their reintegration in the dressing room.

So, what kind of lineup will we see? Well ... don’t expect too many changes. We may see a return of the 4-1-4-1 that graced us in the 6-0 win over Schalke. That would mean having Serge Gnabry up top, with Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane on the wings. Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala would play as co-attacking midfielders in this setup, which worked well when we saw it on display two weeks ago.

This would mean sacrificing one midfielder compared to the normal 4-2-3-1, which probably means Leon Goretzka may be returning to the bench. Joshua Kimmich would reprise his usual role, which at this point consists of pinging useless set pieces directly to the heads of the opposition defenders. Fun game, this.

In defense, no changes are expected. Joao Cancelo has proven a solid left-back in Davies’ absence — it’s a shame that he won’t win a title for his contributions this season. Matthijs de Ligt and Benjamin Pavard will share duties at the center-back spot, while Noussair Mazraoui starts at right-back. Yann Sommer rounds out the XI, possibly starring in his last game in Bayern colors.

Here’s what the XI could look like:

Interested in a more in-depth preview of the game? Then check out our preview podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.