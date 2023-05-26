Ahead of final match, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel laments how how team has “messed up”

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel did not want to be in the spot of needing help on the Bundesliga’s final match day to win a crown, but here he is.

“The situation is clear: we have to win, then we’ll see. We have to win and need help. Anything can happen: a red card, penalty, set piece - it can happen there and can happen to us,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We’ve messed up often enough and are now in this situation. We only have ourselves to blame for that. It won’t be a satisfying season no matter what happens tomorrow, but we have to play it until the end. We’ll give everything for Bayern. We’re not happy with the results. It’s our job to play more dominantly, faster and more fluently, to play more flawlessly. We’re not managing to do that at the moment. We’re neither happy with results nor with the way we’re playing. We’ll not stop working on it.”

As for who will be available to take on FC Köln, Tuchel gave the full breakdown.

“Choupo is ready again. He took part in the last two training sessions and if nothing happens today, he will be in the squad. Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernández, Alphonso Davies and Paul Wanner are still out,” said Tuchel.

The manager clearly knows what is at stake and took responsibility for the team’s collapse this season. He also indicated that he will not be keeping an eye on the Borussia Dortmund-Mainz 05 match.

“As long as I’m on the sidelines, I’m 100% responsible. Once I signed the contract and I’m in training, I’m the one in charge. I’m not running away from responsibility,” said Tuchel. “For me there is only one kick-off whistle and one final whistle. When we play, we always play all in. We need complete focus on our game. We need our full quality from the first minute. We have to stick to the plan.”

Finally, Tuchel took a moment to touch on the recent Lucas Hernandez rumors and sounded chocked about the links to Paris Saint-Germain.

“He won’t be in the squad tomorrow. It would be more than irresponsible to include him. He only trained partially and without contact. I heard (about the rumours) and was surprised. Lucas plays a big role in my plans, he’s a leader for me,” Tuchel said.

