 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs FC Köln Get our thoughts on Bayern Munich's last match of the season.

Filed under:

Bayern Munich makes contact with family of Declan Rice

Could Declan Rice be plotting a move to Bayern Munich?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Women’s Football Awards 2023 - Arrivals Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

The dream signing for many Bayern Munich fans is West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

Linked to Bayern Munich, Arsenal FC, Manchester City, and Newcastle United, Rice has undoubtedly seen the transfer rumors and appears to be having some fun with the situation. In a tweet from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, the reporter revealed that Bayern Munich has made contact with Rice’s family and also that manager Thomas Tuchel is pushing for him.

In addition, Plettenberg embedded a TikTok video of Rice, who decided to break out a little German, which, of course, made some Bayern Munich fans start to clamor:

Sport Bild reporters Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) also acknowledged Rice’s video, but stated that Bayern Munich is skeptical that they can get a deal done with West Ham:

Declan Rice remains top of Bayern’s midfield list, higher than Rabiot, but with an asking price of €115m, the club is skeptical about the possibility of making the transfer happen. Rice has heard about Bayern’s interest, hence the ‘Guten Morgen’ video.

The reality of the situation is that Rice is available, but his price is rising rapidly. The most recent reports indicate that West Ham now wants €115 million for Rice, which would probably take Bayern Munich out of the race for the 24-year-old.

Want more thoughts on a potential acquisition of Declan Rice by Bayern Munich? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below:

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works