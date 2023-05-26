Bayern Munich makes contact with family of Declan Rice

The dream signing for many Bayern Munich fans is West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

Linked to Bayern Munich, Arsenal FC, Manchester City, and Newcastle United, Rice has undoubtedly seen the transfer rumors and appears to be having some fun with the situation. In a tweet from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, the reporter revealed that Bayern Munich has made contact with Rice’s family and also that manager Thomas Tuchel is pushing for him.

In addition, Plettenberg embedded a TikTok video of Rice, who decided to break out a little German, which, of course, made some Bayern Munich fans start to clamor:

Update #Rice: He‘s saying „Guten Morgen“ twice



Bayern was in contact with his family as Tuchel is still pushing for him. #TikTok https://t.co/b90peSEEjn@SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 24, 2023

Sport Bild reporters Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) also acknowledged Rice’s video, but stated that Bayern Munich is skeptical that they can get a deal done with West Ham:

Declan Rice remains top of Bayern’s midfield list, higher than Rabiot, but with an asking price of €115m, the club is skeptical about the possibility of making the transfer happen. Rice has heard about Bayern’s interest, hence the ‘Guten Morgen’ video.

The reality of the situation is that Rice is available, but his price is rising rapidly. The most recent reports indicate that West Ham now wants €115 million for Rice, which would probably take Bayern Munich out of the race for the 24-year-old.

