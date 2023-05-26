Amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City, Alphonso Davies’ future at Bayern Munich could be tied to Brazzo

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has recently returned to working out individually after battling an injury, but most of his work these days could be happening off the field.

With his contract due to expire in 2025, the club is eager to ink then Canadian left-back to an extension — especially because Real Madrid, Manchester City, and a few other power clubs are sniffing around the 22-year-old.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has been working with Davies’ representatives on a new deal and — believe it or not — Salihamidžić’s shaky future in Bavaria could determine whether or not Davies stays with the club per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl:

Hasan Salihamidžić is in advanced talks with Alphonso Davies’ management over a new deal. The contract has been negotiated & only the signature is still missing. Davies’ agent Nick Huoseh is currently in Munich and had talks with the club. However, Davies’ camp want to wait until after Tuesday’s supervisory board meeting to know what will happen with Salihamidžić. The good talks and the plans Davies’ management had were with Salihamidžić, so if the latter were to be dismissed, they may have to reconsider.

Davies has been said to want stability through the 2026 World Cup. However, it does appear he could change that thinking if Salihamidžić gets sacked.

