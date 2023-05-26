Yann Sommer entertains interest from Spain and England as he nears a move away from Bayern Munich

At this point, there have been countless rumors linking goalkeeper Yann Sommer away from his current club Bayern Munich. With club captain Manuel Neuer returning from a broken leg, Sommer likely won’t be manning the goal for the Bavarian giants again anytime soon and the scintillatingly secure and superb Swiss stalwart doesn’t seem keen on becoming a backup goalkeeper. And now there may be some concrete interest in Sommer.

According to journalist Georg Holzner, Sommer is “near certain” to leave Munich in the summer, adding that additional motivation for moving away would be retaining his spot as Swiss #1 for the 2024 Euros. However, Holzner also named Valencia, Villareal and Leicester City as three clubs currently monitoring Sommer’s situation.

Bayern will most likely try and recoup the 8 million euros spent to sign Sommer from his former club, fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach. Many clubs would like to have a steady presence such as Sommer in goal, especially for such a decently cheap fee, so expect more interest beyond these three clubs to surface sooner or later.